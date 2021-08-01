THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON (NYSE:NTB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son last released its quarterly earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has generated $3.04 earnings per share over the last year ($2.96 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Earnings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son are expected to grow by 3.88% in the coming year, from $3.35 to $3.48 per share. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NTB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock.

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:ALGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology last announced its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology has generated $22.41 earnings per share over the last year ($5.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.0. Earnings for Align Technology are expected to grow by 25.86% in the coming year, from $8.70 to $10.95 per share. Align Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALIGN TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALGN)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Align Technology in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Align Technology stock.

MASTECH DIGITAL (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Mastech Digital has generated $1.03 earnings per share over the last year ($0.77 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.8. Earnings for Mastech Digital are expected to grow by 37.38% in the coming year, from $1.07 to $1.47 per share. Mastech Digital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HERCULES CAPITAL (NYSE:HTGC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Hercules Capital has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year ($2.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.2. Earnings for Hercules Capital are expected to grow by 8.46% in the coming year, from $1.30 to $1.41 per share. Hercules Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HERCULES CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HTGC)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hercules Capital in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hercules Capital stock.

