TELADOC HEALTH (NYSE:TDOC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.27. The company earned $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Teladoc Health has generated ($1.13) earnings per share over the last year (($5.15) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Teladoc Health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.03) to ($1.12) per share. Teladoc Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TELADOC HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TDOC)

27 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Teladoc Health in the last year. There are currently 12 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Teladoc Health stock.

CHURCHILL DOWNS (NASDAQ:CHDN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year (($0.58) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Churchill Downs are expected to grow by 44.84% in the coming year, from $5.91 to $8.56 per share. Churchill Downs has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHURCHILL DOWNS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CHDN)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Churchill Downs in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Churchill Downs stock.

WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES (NYSE:WST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services has generated $4.76 earnings per share over the last year ($5.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.8. Earnings for West Pharmaceutical Services are expected to grow by 8.24% in the coming year, from $7.16 to $7.75 per share. West Pharmaceutical Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WST)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” West Pharmaceutical Services stock.

ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL (NYSE:ORC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Orchid Island Capital has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year ($1.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.8. Earnings for Orchid Island Capital are expected to decrease by -0.94% in the coming year, from $1.06 to $1.05 per share. Orchid Island Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ORC)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Orchid Island Capital in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Orchid Island Capital stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ORC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

