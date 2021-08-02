How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Earnings results for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.93.

Activision Blizzard last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Activision Blizzard has generated $3.25 earnings per share over the last year ($2.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.2. Earnings for Activision Blizzard are expected to grow by 17.25% in the coming year, from $3.42 to $4.01 per share. Activision Blizzard has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Activision Blizzard will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Activision Blizzard in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $113.22, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.40%. The high price target for ATVI is $125.00 and the low price target for ATVI is $100.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 20 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Activision Blizzard has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.95, and is based on 20 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $113.22, Activision Blizzard has a forecasted upside of 35.4% from its current price of $83.62. Activision Blizzard has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard has a dividend yield of 0.56%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Activision Blizzard has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Activision Blizzard is 14.46%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Activision Blizzard will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.72% next year. This indicates that Activision Blizzard will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

In the past three months, Activision Blizzard insiders have sold just slightly more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $2,089,120.00 in company stock and sold $2,250,364.00 in company stock. It is common for insiders to sell company stock at intervals simply to diversify their holdings. Only 0.77% of the stock of Activision Blizzard is held by insiders. 86.01% of the stock of Activision Blizzard is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI



Earnings for Activision Blizzard are expected to grow by 17.25% in the coming year, from $3.42 to $4.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Activision Blizzard is 28.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.87. The P/E ratio of Activision Blizzard is 28.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 36.28. Activision Blizzard has a PEG Ratio of 1.58. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Activision Blizzard has a P/B Ratio of 4.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

