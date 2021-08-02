Earnings and Growth Analysis : Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Earnings results for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.7.

Alibaba Group last posted its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Alibaba Group has generated $7.21 earnings per share over the last year ($8.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.0. Earnings for Alibaba Group are expected to grow by 22.28% in the coming year, from $7.54 to $9.22 per share. Alibaba Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Alibaba Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 7:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

27 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alibaba Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $312.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 60.21%. The high price target for BABA is $407.00 and the low price target for BABA is $192.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating, 24 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group does not currently pay a dividend. Alibaba Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

In the past three months, Alibaba Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 12.50% of the stock of Alibaba Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 32.88% of the stock of Alibaba Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA



Earnings for Alibaba Group are expected to grow by 22.28% in the coming year, from $7.54 to $9.22 per share. The P/E ratio of Alibaba Group is 24.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.87. The P/E ratio of Alibaba Group is 24.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 45.82. Alibaba Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.51. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Alibaba Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.22. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

