Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Earnings results for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.5699999999999998. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.56.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The firm earned $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has generated ($7.46) earnings per share over the last year (($7.54) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.19) to ($3.60) per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “8870516”.

Analyst Opinion on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $173.43, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.08%. The high price target for ALNY is $235.00 and the low price target for ALNY is $91.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

In the past three months, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,503,785.00 in company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 91.85% of the stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY



Earnings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.19) to ($3.60) per share. The P/E ratio of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is -23.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 20.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

