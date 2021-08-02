Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

Earnings results for American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.05.

American Financial Group last issued its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Its revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Financial Group has generated $8.44 earnings per share over the last year ($16.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. Earnings for American Financial Group are expected to grow by 7.33% in the coming year, from $7.50 to $8.05 per share. American Financial Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. American Financial Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 11:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “5388071”.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Financial Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $110.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.04%. The high price target for AFG is $125.00 and the low price target for AFG is $95.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

American Financial Group pays a meaningful dividend of 1.58%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American Financial Group has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of American Financial Group is 23.70%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American Financial Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.84% next year. This indicates that American Financial Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, American Financial Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $27,184,645.00 in company stock. 14.00% of the stock of American Financial Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 64.54% of the stock of American Financial Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for American Financial Group are expected to grow by 7.33% in the coming year, from $7.50 to $8.05 per share. The P/E ratio of American Financial Group is 7.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of American Financial Group is 7.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.05. American Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

