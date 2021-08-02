Reports First Quarter 2020 Results AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

Earnings results for AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

AMTEK, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.84.

AMETEK last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business earned $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Its revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has generated $3.95 earnings per share over the last year ($3.49 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.8. Earnings for AMETEK are expected to grow by 11.40% in the coming year, from $4.56 to $5.08 per share. AMETEK has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. AMETEK will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AMETEK in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $154.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.75%. The high price target for AME is $170.00 and the low price target for AME is $142.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AMETEK has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $154.00, AMETEK has a forecasted upside of 10.8% from its current price of $139.05. AMETEK has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

AMETEK has a dividend yield of 0.58%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AMETEK has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of AMETEK is 20.25%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AMETEK will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.75% next year. This indicates that AMETEK will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, AMETEK insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,977,201.00 in company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of AMETEK is held by insiders. 85.19% of the stock of AMETEK is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for AMETEK are expected to grow by 11.40% in the coming year, from $4.56 to $5.08 per share. The P/E ratio of AMETEK is 39.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of AMETEK is 39.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.22. AMETEK has a PEG Ratio of 2.99. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. AMETEK has a P/B Ratio of 5.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

