Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Earnings results for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.25.

Amgen last released its earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has generated $16.60 earnings per share over the last year ($12.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.0. Earnings for Amgen are expected to grow by 10.02% in the coming year, from $16.37 to $18.01 per share. Amgen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Amgen will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “1682169”.

Analyst Opinion on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Amgen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $250.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.50%. The high price target for AMGN is $301.00 and the low price target for AMGN is $185.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Amgen has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.45, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $250.00, Amgen has a forecasted upside of 3.5% from its current price of $241.54. Amgen has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen pays a meaningful dividend of 2.91%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Amgen has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Amgen is 42.41%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Amgen will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.09% next year. This indicates that Amgen will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

In the past three months, Amgen insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $944,810.00 in company stock. Only 0.36% of the stock of Amgen is held by insiders. 75.16% of the stock of Amgen is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN



Earnings for Amgen are expected to grow by 10.02% in the coming year, from $16.37 to $18.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Amgen is 20.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Amgen is 20.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 39.68. Amgen has a PEG Ratio of 1.76. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Amgen has a P/B Ratio of 14.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

