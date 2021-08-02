HAWAIIAN (NASDAQ:HA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $0.35. The firm earned $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.32 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. Hawaiian has generated ($11.96) earnings per share over the last year (($9.17) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Hawaiian are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.25) to $1.04 per share. Hawaiian has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HAWAIIAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HA)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hawaiian in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Hawaiian stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Hawaiian

M/I HOMES (NYSE:MHO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes has generated $8.47 earnings per share over the last year ($9.96 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.5. Earnings for M/I Homes are expected to grow by 17.05% in the coming year, from $10.44 to $12.22 per share. M/I Homes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS M/I HOMES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MHO)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for M/I Homes in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” M/I Homes stock.

M/I Homes

POWER INTEGRATIONS (NASDAQ:POWI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year ($1.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.2. Earnings for Power Integrations are expected to decrease by -1.90% in the coming year, from $2.10 to $2.06 per share. Power Integrations has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS POWER INTEGRATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:POWI)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Power Integrations in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Power Integrations stock.

Power Integrations

ABBVIE (NYSE:ABBV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2021. The reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.03. The company earned $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has generated $10.56 earnings per share over the last year ($2.83 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.1. Earnings for AbbVie are expected to grow by 10.67% in the coming year, from $12.65 to $14.00 per share.

IS ABBVIE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ABBV)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AbbVie in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” AbbVie stock.

AbbVie