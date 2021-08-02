NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST (NYSE:NXRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust last issued its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust has generated $2.47 earnings per share over the last year ($0.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.3. Earnings for NexPoint Residential Trust are expected to grow by 10.42% in the coming year, from $2.40 to $2.65 per share. NexPoint Residential Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NXRT)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” NexPoint Residential Trust stock.

COLUMBIA FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CLBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Columbia Financial has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year ($0.67 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.9. Earnings for Columbia Financial are expected to decrease by -8.54% in the coming year, from $0.82 to $0.75 per share. Columbia Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COLUMBIA FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CLBK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Columbia Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Columbia Financial stock.

ARDAGH GROUP (NYSE:ARD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARD)

Ardagh Group last issued its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company earned $1.77 billion during the quarter. Ardagh Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.19) diluted earnings per share). Ardagh Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARDAGH GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ARD)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ardagh Group in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ardagh Group stock.

ASHFORD (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Ashford last posted its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm earned $63.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.31 million. Ashford has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year (($32.72) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ashford are expected to grow by 161.02% in the coming year, from $1.18 to $3.08 per share.

IS ASHFORD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ashford in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ashford stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AINC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

