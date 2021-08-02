A10 NETWORKS (NYSE:ATEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks last released its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks has generated $0.28 earnings per share over the last year ($0.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.1. A10 Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS A10 NETWORKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ATEN)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for A10 Networks in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” A10 Networks stock.

MYR GROUP (NASDAQ:MYRG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group has generated $3.48 earnings per share over the last year ($4.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.6. Earnings for MYR Group are expected to grow by 7.31% in the coming year, from $4.38 to $4.70 per share. MYR Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MYR GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MYRG)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MYR Group in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” MYR Group stock.

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN (NYSE:AB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year ($3.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. Earnings for AllianceBernstein are expected to grow by 6.40% in the coming year, from $3.44 to $3.66 per share. AllianceBernstein has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AllianceBernstein in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” AllianceBernstein stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ENBRIDGE (NYSE:ENB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Enbridge has generated $1.81 earnings per share over the last year ($2.35 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. Earnings for Enbridge are expected to grow by 15.49% in the coming year, from $2.13 to $2.46 per share.

IS ENBRIDGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ENB)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Enbridge in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Enbridge stock.

