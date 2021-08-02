HARBORONE BANCORP (NASDAQ:HONE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp last announced its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp has generated $0.82 earnings per share over the last year ($1.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. Earnings for HarborOne Bancorp are expected to decrease by -14.71% in the coming year, from $1.36 to $1.16 per share. HarborOne Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HARBORONE BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HONE)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HarborOne Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” HarborOne Bancorp stock.

META FINANCIAL GROUP (NASDAQ:CASH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group last issued its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group has generated $2.43 earnings per share over the last year ($3.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. Earnings for Meta Financial Group are expected to grow by 3.04% in the coming year, from $4.28 to $4.41 per share. Meta Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS META FINANCIAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CASH)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Meta Financial Group in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Meta Financial Group stock.

CAREDX (NASDAQ:CDNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx has generated ($0.40) earnings per share over the last year (($0.29) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CareDx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.33) to $0.11 per share. CareDx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAREDX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CDNA)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CareDx in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CareDx stock.

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS (NYSE:ITW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works last announced its earnings results on July 30th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has generated $7.00 earnings per share over the last year ($6.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.5. Earnings for Illinois Tool Works are expected to grow by 9.27% in the coming year, from $8.52 to $9.31 per share.

IS ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ITW)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Illinois Tool Works in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Illinois Tool Works stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ITW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

