Simmons First National last announced its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National has generated $2.40 earnings per share over the last year ($2.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Earnings for Simmons First National are expected to grow by 7.46% in the coming year, from $2.01 to $2.16 per share. Simmons First National has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Simmons First National in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Simmons First National stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SFNC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Constellium last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellium has generated $0.01 earnings per share over the last year ($0.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.3. Earnings for Constellium are expected to grow by 93.42% in the coming year, from $0.76 to $1.47 per share. Constellium has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Constellium in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Constellium stock.

Credit Acceptance last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance has generated $38.26 earnings per share over the last year ($40.21 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Earnings for Credit Acceptance are expected to grow by 18.77% in the coming year, from $43.04 to $51.12 per share. Credit Acceptance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Credit Acceptance in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Credit Acceptance stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CACC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Rhinebeck Bancorp last issued its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. Rhinebeck Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

