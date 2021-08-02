HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES (NYSE:HVT.A) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $236.49 million during the quarter. Haverty Furniture Companies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Haverty Furniture Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:FARO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies has generated ($0.46) earnings per share over the last year ($0.67 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.8. Earnings for FARO Technologies are expected to grow by 207.81% in the coming year, from $0.64 to $1.97 per share. FARO Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FARO TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FARO)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FARO Technologies in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” FARO Technologies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FARO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP (NASDAQ:KNSL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group has generated $3.16 earnings per share over the last year ($5.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.6. Earnings for Kinsale Capital Group are expected to grow by 18.10% in the coming year, from $4.31 to $5.09 per share. Kinsale Capital Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KNSL)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kinsale Capital Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kinsale Capital Group stock.

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL (NYSE:TAK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical last issued its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $7.27 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical has generated $1.98 earnings per share over the last year ($1.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6. Earnings for Takeda Pharmaceutical are expected to decrease by -32.37% in the coming year, from $1.39 to $0.94 per share.

IS TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TAK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Takeda Pharmaceutical stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TAK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

