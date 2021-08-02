HANMI FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:HAFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial last posted its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year ($1.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Earnings for Hanmi Financial are expected to decrease by -4.55% in the coming year, from $1.98 to $1.89 per share. Hanmi Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HANMI FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HAFC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hanmi Financial in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Hanmi Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HAFC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Hanmi Financial

CUSTOMERS BANCORP (NYSE:CUBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.26. Customers Bancorp has generated $3.49 earnings per share over the last year ($4.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. Earnings for Customers Bancorp are expected to decrease by -30.30% in the coming year, from $8.35 to $5.82 per share. Customers Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CUSTOMERS BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CUBI)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Customers Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Customers Bancorp stock.

Customers Bancorp

SCHNEIDER NATIONAL (NYSE:SNDR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year ($1.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0. Earnings for Schneider National are expected to grow by 7.74% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $1.81 per share. Schneider National has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SCHNEIDER NATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SNDR)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Schneider National in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Schneider National stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SNDR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Schneider National

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm earned $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. V.F. has generated $1.31 earnings per share over the last year ($1.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.1. Earnings for V.F. are expected to grow by 17.86% in the coming year, from $3.08 to $3.63 per share.

IS V.F. A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VFC)

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for V.F. in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” V.F. stock.

V.F.