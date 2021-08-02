AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST (NYSE:AAT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust last posted its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year ($0.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.9. Earnings for American Assets Trust are expected to grow by 19.77% in the coming year, from $1.77 to $2.12 per share. American Assets Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AAT)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Assets Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” American Assets Trust stock.

American Assets Trust

METHANEX (NASDAQ:MEOH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex last released its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex has generated ($1.62) earnings per share over the last year (($1.16) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Methanex are expected to decrease by -51.44% in the coming year, from $3.48 to $1.69 per share. Methanex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS METHANEX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MEOH)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Methanex in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Methanex stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MEOH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Methanex

TEXAS ROADHOUSE (NASDAQ:TXRH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year ($1.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.6. Earnings for Texas Roadhouse are expected to grow by 13.56% in the coming year, from $3.54 to $4.02 per share. Texas Roadhouse has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TEXAS ROADHOUSE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TXRH)

21 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Texas Roadhouse in the last year. There are currently 12 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Texas Roadhouse stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TXRH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Texas Roadhouse

NEXPOINT REAL ESTATE FINANCE (NYSE:NREF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NREF)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year ($4.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.8. Earnings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance are expected to grow by 4.83% in the coming year, from $2.07 to $2.17 per share. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEXPOINT REAL ESTATE FINANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NREF)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “strong buy” NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance