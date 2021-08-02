Nothing seems to bother Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Earnings results for Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.84. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.65.

Arvinas last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million. Arvinas has generated ($3.02) earnings per share over the last year (($3.27) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Arvinas are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.42 to ($2.98) per share. Arvinas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arvinas in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $129.23, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.82%. The high price target for ARVN is $170.00 and the low price target for ARVN is $93.00. There are currently 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Arvinas has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 13 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $129.23, Arvinas has a forecasted upside of 27.8% from its current price of $101.10. Arvinas has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas does not currently pay a dividend. Arvinas does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

In the past three months, Arvinas insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,314,105.00 in company stock. 10.99% of the stock of Arvinas is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 88.12% of the stock of Arvinas is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN



Earnings for Arvinas are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.42 to ($2.98) per share. The P/E ratio of Arvinas is -30.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Arvinas is -30.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Arvinas has a P/B Ratio of 7.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

