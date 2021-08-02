Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

Earnings results for Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.75.

Assurant last announced its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The company earned $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Assurant has generated $8.63 earnings per share over the last year ($7.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.2. Earnings for Assurant are expected to grow by 23.90% in the coming year, from $9.79 to $12.13 per share. Assurant has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Assurant will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Assurant in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $181.24, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.84%. The high price target for AIZ is $207.00 and the low price target for AIZ is $152.41. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Assurant has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $181.24, Assurant has a forecasted upside of 14.8% from its current price of $157.81. Assurant has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant pays a meaningful dividend of 1.67%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Assurant has been increasing its dividend for 16 years. The dividend payout ratio of Assurant is 30.59%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Assurant will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.76% next year. This indicates that Assurant will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

In the past three months, Assurant insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,836,360.00 in company stock. Only 0.78% of the stock of Assurant is held by insiders. 93.87% of the stock of Assurant is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ



Earnings for Assurant are expected to grow by 23.90% in the coming year, from $9.79 to $12.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Assurant is 22.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Assurant is 22.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.95. Assurant has a PEG Ratio of 0.91. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Assurant has a P/B Ratio of 1.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

