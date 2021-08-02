Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Earnings results for Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-5.6.

Avis Budget Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The business earned $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Avis Budget Group has generated ($6.21) earnings per share over the last year (($10.00) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Avis Budget Group are expected to grow by 22.58% in the coming year, from $4.34 to $5.32 per share. Avis Budget Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Avis Budget Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-660-6853 with passcode “13721250”.

Analyst Opinion on Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avis Budget Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.34%. The high price target for CAR is $85.00 and the low price target for CAR is $35.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group does not currently pay a dividend. Avis Budget Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

In the past three months, Avis Budget Group insiders have bought 939.91% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $5,001,570.00 in company stock and sold $480,960.00 in company stock. 27.40% of the stock of Avis Budget Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 95.78% of the stock of Avis Budget Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR



Earnings for Avis Budget Group are expected to grow by 22.58% in the coming year, from $4.34 to $5.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Avis Budget Group is -8.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Avis Budget Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.33. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued.

