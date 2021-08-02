Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report BP (NYSE:BP)

Earnings results for BP (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.98.

BP last released its earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. The company earned $36.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.84 billion. BP has generated ($1.69) earnings per share over the last year (($3.36) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for BP are expected to grow by 7.53% in the coming year, from $2.92 to $3.14 per share. BP has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. BP will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on BP (NYSE:BP)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BP in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 40.04%. The high price target for BP is $70.00 and the low price target for BP is $21.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

BP has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.86, BP has a forecasted upside of 40.0% from its current price of $24.18. BP has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: BP (NYSE:BP)

BP is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.13%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. BP has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, BP will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.49% next year. This indicates that BP will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BP (NYSE:BP)

In the past three months, BP insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of BP is held by insiders. Only 8.16% of the stock of BP is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BP (NYSE:BP



Earnings for BP are expected to grow by 7.53% in the coming year, from $2.92 to $3.14 per share. The P/E ratio of BP is -7.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BP is -7.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BP has a PEG Ratio of 0.52. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. BP has a P/B Ratio of 0.96. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here