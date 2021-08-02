Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Earnings results for Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.25.

Analyst Opinion on Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bright Health Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 77.93%. The high price target for BHG is $24.00 and the low price target for BHG is $15.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bright Health Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.71, Bright Health Group has a forecasted upside of 77.9% from its current price of $11.08. Bright Health Group has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group does not currently pay a dividend. Bright Health Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

In the past three months, Bright Health Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $34,999,992.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock.

Earnings for Bright Health Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.68) to ($0.53) per share.

