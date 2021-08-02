TURNING POINT BRANDS (NYSE:TPB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands last announced its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company earned $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Turning Point Brands has generated $2.81 earnings per share over the last year ($2.09 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.4. Earnings for Turning Point Brands are expected to grow by 16.30% in the coming year, from $2.76 to $3.21 per share. Turning Point Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TURNING POINT BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TPB)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Turning Point Brands in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Turning Point Brands stock.

MYOVANT SCIENCES (NYSE:MYOV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.46. Myovant Sciences has generated ($2.83) earnings per share over the last year (($2.83) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Myovant Sciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.93) to ($1.17) per share. Myovant Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MYOVANT SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MYOV)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Myovant Sciences in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Myovant Sciences stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MYOV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BLUEPRINT MEDICINES (NASDAQ:BPMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.09. Blueprint Medicines has generated $5.59 earnings per share over the last year ($5.63 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. Earnings for Blueprint Medicines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.52) to ($5.58) per share. Blueprint Medicines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLUEPRINT MEDICINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BPMC)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Blueprint Medicines in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Blueprint Medicines stock.

LINDE (NYSE:LIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LIN)

Linde last posted its earnings results on July 30th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Its revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has generated $8.23 earnings per share over the last year ($5.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.9. Earnings for Linde are expected to grow by 10.16% in the coming year, from $10.14 to $11.17 per share.

IS LINDE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LIN)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Linde in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Linde stock.

