TRUSTMARK (NASDAQ:TRMK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark last posted its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. Its revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Trustmark has generated $2.56 earnings per share over the last year ($3.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Earnings for Trustmark are expected to decrease by -16.73% in the coming year, from $2.51 to $2.09 per share. Trustmark has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRUSTMARK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TRMK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Trustmark in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Trustmark stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TRMK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Trustmark

RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS (NASDAQ:ROIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments has generated $1.05 earnings per share over the last year ($0.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.6. Earnings for Retail Opportunity Investments are expected to grow by 7.07% in the coming year, from $0.99 to $1.06 per share. Retail Opportunity Investments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ROIC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Retail Opportunity Investments stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments

MICROSTRATEGY (NASDAQ:MSTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy last issued its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy has generated $4.31 earnings per share over the last year (($12.26) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for MicroStrategy are expected to grow by 7.62% in the coming year, from $4.07 to $4.38 per share. MicroStrategy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MICROSTRATEGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MSTR)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MicroStrategy in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” MicroStrategy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MSTR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MicroStrategy

DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL (NASDAQ:DWSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical last announced its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $11.75 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.82) diluted earnings per share). Dawson Geophysical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL? (NASDAQ:DWSN)

