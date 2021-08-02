Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Earnings results for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.92.

ConocoPhillips last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips has generated ($0.97) earnings per share over the last year (($0.15) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ConocoPhillips are expected to grow by 1.51% in the coming year, from $4.63 to $4.70 per share. ConocoPhillips has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. ConocoPhillips will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ConocoPhillips in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.21, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.81%. The high price target for COP is $86.00 and the low price target for COP is $50.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 19 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips pays a meaningful dividend of 3.07%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ConocoPhillips has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. Based on earnings estimates, ConocoPhillips will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.60% next year. This indicates that ConocoPhillips will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

In the past three months, ConocoPhillips insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $198,873.00 in company stock. Only 0.08% of the stock of ConocoPhillips is held by insiders. 77.55% of the stock of ConocoPhillips is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP



Earnings for ConocoPhillips are expected to grow by 1.51% in the coming year, from $4.63 to $4.70 per share. The P/E ratio of ConocoPhillips is -373.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ConocoPhillips is -373.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ConocoPhillips has a PEG Ratio of 1.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ConocoPhillips has a P/B Ratio of 2.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

