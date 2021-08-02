Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Earnings results for Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.95.

Cummins last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm earned $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cummins has generated $12.18 earnings per share over the last year ($12.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.3. Earnings for Cummins are expected to grow by 16.41% in the coming year, from $16.21 to $18.87 per share. Cummins has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Cummins will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cummins in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $281.19, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.15%. The high price target for CMI is $358.00 and the low price target for CMI is $235.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cummins has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins pays a meaningful dividend of 2.33%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cummins has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cummins is 44.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cummins will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.62% next year. This indicates that Cummins will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

In the past three months, Cummins insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Cummins is held by insiders. 79.94% of the stock of Cummins is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cummins (NYSE:CMI



The P/E ratio of Cummins is 18.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 32.52. Cummins has a PEG Ratio of 1.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cummins has a P/B Ratio of 3.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

