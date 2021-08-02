Wall street estimates Earnings report DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

Earnings results for DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.95.

DaVita last posted its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita has generated $7.26 earnings per share over the last year ($6.49 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. Earnings for DaVita are expected to grow by 10.11% in the coming year, from $8.90 to $9.80 per share. DaVita has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. DaVita will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DaVita in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $151.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.13%. The high price target for DVA is $207.00 and the low price target for DVA is $118.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

DaVita has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $151.67, DaVita has a forecasted upside of 26.1% from its current price of $120.25. DaVita has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita does not currently pay a dividend. DaVita does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

In the past three months, DaVita insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,078,119.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of DaVita is held by insiders. 88.22% of the stock of DaVita is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DaVita (NYSE:DVA



Earnings for DaVita are expected to grow by 10.11% in the coming year, from $8.90 to $9.80 per share. The P/E ratio of DaVita is 18.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of DaVita is 18.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 39.02. DaVita has a PEG Ratio of 0.94. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. DaVita has a P/B Ratio of 8.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

