Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Earnings results for Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Devon Energy last issued its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year (($1.98) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Devon Energy are expected to grow by 32.58% in the coming year, from $2.64 to $3.50 per share. Devon Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Devon Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Devon Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.49, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.14%. The high price target for DVN is $42.00 and the low price target for DVN is $14.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 18 buy ratings and 2 strong buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 1.70%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Devon Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. Based on earnings estimates, Devon Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.57% next year. This indicates that Devon Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

In the past three months, Devon Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $345,766.00 in company stock. Only 0.59% of the stock of Devon Energy is held by insiders. 82.95% of the stock of Devon Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Devon Energy are expected to grow by 32.58% in the coming year, from $2.64 to $3.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Devon Energy is -13.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Devon Energy is -13.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Devon Energy has a PEG Ratio of 0.31. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Devon Energy has a P/B Ratio of 5.76. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

