FIRST BANCORP (NASDAQ:FBNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp last announced its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp has generated $2.59 earnings per share over the last year ($3.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. Earnings for First Bancorp are expected to decrease by -1.48% in the coming year, from $3.38 to $3.33 per share. First Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FBNC)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” First Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FBNC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

First Bancorp

ASSETMARK FINANCIAL (NYSE:AMK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year (($0.30) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for AssetMark Financial are expected to grow by 85.00% in the coming year, from $0.80 to $1.48 per share. AssetMark Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASSETMARK FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AMK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AssetMark Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” AssetMark Financial stock.

AssetMark Financial

THE CHEMOURS (NYSE:CC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours has generated $1.98 earnings per share over the last year ($1.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.8. Earnings for The Chemours are expected to grow by 13.94% in the coming year, from $3.30 to $3.76 per share. The Chemours has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE CHEMOURS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CC)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Chemours in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Chemours stock.

The Chemours

GIGAMEDIA (NASDAQ:GIGM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GIGM)

GigaMedia last issued its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. GigaMedia has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.17) diluted earnings per share).

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN GIGAMEDIA? (NASDAQ:GIGM)

