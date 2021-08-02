Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Earnings results for Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

Discovery last announced its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The company earned $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Its revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Discovery has generated $3.20 earnings per share over the last year ($1.47 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7. Earnings for Discovery are expected to grow by 50.31% in the coming year, from $1.59 to $2.39 per share. Discovery has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Discovery will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “8782436”.

Analyst Opinion on Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Discovery in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.31, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 42.41%. The high price target for DISCA is $61.00 and the low price target for DISCA is $25.00. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Discovery has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.31, Discovery has a forecasted upside of 42.4% from its current price of $29.01. Discovery has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery does not currently pay a dividend. Discovery does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

In the past three months, Discovery insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,903,885.00 in company stock. Only 5.57% of the stock of Discovery is held by insiders. 40.56% of the stock of Discovery is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA



Earnings for Discovery are expected to grow by 50.31% in the coming year, from $1.59 to $2.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Discovery is 19.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Discovery is 19.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 37.18. Discovery has a PEG Ratio of 1.64. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Discovery has a P/B Ratio of 1.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

