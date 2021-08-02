Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Earnings results for Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

Discovery last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. The business earned $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.47 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. Discovery has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Discovery will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “8782436”.

Analyst Opinion on Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Discovery in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 43.86%. The high price target for DISCK is $39.00 and the low price target for DISCK is $39.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Discovery has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.00, Discovery has a forecasted upside of 43.9% from its current price of $27.11. Discovery has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery does not currently pay a dividend. Discovery does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

In the past three months, Discovery insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.97% of the stock of Discovery is held by insiders. 57.19% of the stock of Discovery is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK



The P/E ratio of Discovery is 18.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Discovery is 18.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 37.18. Discovery has a P/B Ratio of 1.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

