How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Earnings results for Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

Discovery last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.47 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.4. Discovery has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Discovery will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “8782436”.

Analyst Opinion on Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Dividend Strength: Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery does not currently pay a dividend. Discovery does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

In the past three months, Discovery insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.01% of the stock of Discovery is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB



The P/E ratio of Discovery is 35.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Discovery is 35.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 37.18. Discovery has a P/B Ratio of 2.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

