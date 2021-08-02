THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY (NASDAQ:CAKE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory last released its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. The Cheesecake Factory has generated ($1.49) earnings per share over the last year (($3.25) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for The Cheesecake Factory are expected to grow by 39.47% in the coming year, from $2.28 to $3.18 per share. The Cheesecake Factory has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Cheesecake Factory in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” The Cheesecake Factory stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CAKE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

COVANTA (NYSE:CVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.12. Covanta has generated ($0.21) earnings per share over the last year ($0.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.6. Earnings for Covanta are expected to grow by 4.35% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $0.24 per share. Covanta has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Covanta in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Covanta stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CVA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BRUNSWICK (NYSE:BC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick has generated $5.07 earnings per share over the last year ($5.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5. Earnings for Brunswick are expected to grow by 13.14% in the coming year, from $7.61 to $8.61 per share. Brunswick has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brunswick in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Brunswick stock.

INFLARX (NASDAQ:IFRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx last released its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. InflaRx has generated ($1.44) earnings per share over the last year (($1.31) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for InflaRx are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.98) to ($1.04) per share. InflaRx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for InflaRx in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” InflaRx stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IFRX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

