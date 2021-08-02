DONEGAL GROUP (NASDAQ:DGICA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group last issued its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Donegal Group has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year ($2.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. Earnings for Donegal Group are expected to grow by 10.53% in the coming year, from $0.95 to $1.05 per share. Donegal Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE (NASDAQ:CHEF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse has generated ($2.06) earnings per share over the last year (($2.39) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for The Chefs’ Warehouse are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.93) to $0.69 per share. The Chefs’ Warehouse has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CHEF)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Chefs’ Warehouse in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The Chefs’ Warehouse stock.

SPS COMMERCE (NASDAQ:SPSC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year ($1.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.8. Earnings for SPS Commerce are expected to grow by 21.55% in the coming year, from $1.16 to $1.41 per share. SPS Commerce has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPS COMMERCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SPSC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SPS Commerce in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” SPS Commerce stock.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA (NYSE:FMS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA last issued its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year ($2.24 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6. Earnings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA are expected to grow by 16.28% in the coming year, from $2.15 to $2.50 per share.

IS FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FMS)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 10 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FMS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA