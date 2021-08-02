RENASANT (NASDAQ:RNST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant last released its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm earned $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. Its revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Renasant has generated $1.93 earnings per share over the last year ($2.47 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Earnings for Renasant are expected to decrease by -16.90% in the coming year, from $2.90 to $2.41 per share. Renasant has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RENASANT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RNST)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Renasant in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Renasant stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RNST, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Renasant

PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST (NYSE:PDM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year ($1.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3. Earnings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust are expected to grow by 4.12% in the coming year, from $1.94 to $2.02 per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

UNITED STATES STEEL (NYSE:X) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:X)

United States Steel last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel has generated ($4.67) earnings per share over the last year (($3.85) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for United States Steel are expected to decrease by -74.98% in the coming year, from $11.51 to $2.88 per share. United States Steel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITED STATES STEEL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:X)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for United States Steel in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” United States Steel stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in X, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

United States Steel

DOVER MOTORSPORTS (NYSE:DVD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Dover Motorsports has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.0. Dover Motorsports has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

