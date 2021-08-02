HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES (NYSE:HVT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies last released its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies has generated $1.88 earnings per share over the last year ($4.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. Earnings for Haverty Furniture Companies are expected to grow by 6.97% in the coming year, from $4.02 to $4.30 per share. Haverty Furniture Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HVT)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Haverty Furniture Companies stock.

EXTREME NETWORKS (NASDAQ:EXTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks has generated ($0.21) earnings per share over the last year (($0.24) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Extreme Networks are expected to grow by 51.85% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $0.41 per share. Extreme Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXTREME NETWORKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EXTR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Extreme Networks in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Extreme Networks stock.

WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS (NYSE:WRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors last released its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. Weingarten Realty Investors has generated $1.65 earnings per share over the last year ($0.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.7. Earnings for Weingarten Realty Investors are expected to grow by 6.29% in the coming year, from $1.75 to $1.86 per share. Weingarten Realty Investors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WRI)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Weingarten Realty Investors stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WRI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:JCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International last announced its earnings data on July 30th, 2021. The reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year ($1.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.9. Earnings for Johnson Controls International are expected to grow by 20.38% in the coming year, from $2.65 to $3.19 per share.

IS JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:JCI)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Johnson Controls International in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Johnson Controls International stock.

