How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Earnings results for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Douglas Emmett last released its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.37. The company earned $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Douglas Emmett has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year ($0.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.8. Earnings for Douglas Emmett are expected to grow by 12.29% in the coming year, from $1.79 to $2.01 per share. Douglas Emmett has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Douglas Emmett will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 2:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Douglas Emmett in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.63, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.32%. The high price target for DEI is $40.00 and the low price target for DEI is $29.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett pays a meaningful dividend of 3.35%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Douglas Emmett has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Douglas Emmett is 61.54%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Douglas Emmett will have a dividend payout ratio of 55.72% next year. This indicates that Douglas Emmett will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

In the past three months, Douglas Emmett insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 16.00% of the stock of Douglas Emmett is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 93.53% of the stock of Douglas Emmett is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI



Earnings for Douglas Emmett are expected to grow by 12.29% in the coming year, from $1.79 to $2.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Douglas Emmett is 175.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Douglas Emmett is 175.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.05. Douglas Emmett has a PEG Ratio of 4.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Douglas Emmett has a P/B Ratio of 1.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

