Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Earnings results for Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Dun & Bradstreet last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business earned $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Its revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dun & Bradstreet has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year (($0.74) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Dun & Bradstreet are expected to grow by 11.54% in the coming year, from $1.04 to $1.16 per share. Dun & Bradstreet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Dun & Bradstreet will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “10015703”.

Analyst Opinion on Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dun & Bradstreet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 41.54%. The high price target for DNB is $33.00 and the low price target for DNB is $26.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dun & Bradstreet has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.67, Dun & Bradstreet has a forecasted upside of 41.5% from its current price of $20.96. Dun & Bradstreet has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet does not currently pay a dividend. Dun & Bradstreet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

In the past three months, Dun & Bradstreet insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $999,792.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 9.30% of the stock of Dun & Bradstreet is held by insiders. 52.68% of the stock of Dun & Bradstreet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB



Earnings for Dun & Bradstreet are expected to grow by 11.54% in the coming year, from $1.04 to $1.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Dun & Bradstreet is -28.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Dun & Bradstreet is -28.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Dun & Bradstreet has a PEG Ratio of 2.56. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Dun & Bradstreet has a P/B Ratio of 2.48. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here