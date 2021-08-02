thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

Earnings results for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.94. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

DuPont de Nemours last released its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has generated $3.36 earnings per share over the last year ($5.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Earnings for DuPont de Nemours are expected to grow by 18.37% in the coming year, from $3.81 to $4.51 per share. DuPont de Nemours has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. DuPont de Nemours will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DuPont de Nemours in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $85.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.26%. The high price target for DD is $102.00 and the low price target for DD is $55.00. There are currently 13 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

DuPont de Nemours has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.32, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 13 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $85.00, DuPont de Nemours has a forecasted upside of 13.3% from its current price of $75.05. DuPont de Nemours has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours pays a meaningful dividend of 1.60%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. DuPont de Nemours has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of DuPont de Nemours is 35.71%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, DuPont de Nemours will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.61% next year. This indicates that DuPont de Nemours will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

In the past three months, DuPont de Nemours insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,239,912.00 in company stock. Only 0.24% of the stock of DuPont de Nemours is held by insiders. 70.25% of the stock of DuPont de Nemours is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD



Earnings for DuPont de Nemours are expected to grow by 18.37% in the coming year, from $3.81 to $4.51 per share. The P/E ratio of DuPont de Nemours is 13.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of DuPont de Nemours is 13.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 25.22. DuPont de Nemours has a PEG Ratio of 2.16. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. DuPont de Nemours has a P/B Ratio of 1.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here