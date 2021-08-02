FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM (NASDAQ:FIBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year ($2.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. Earnings for First Interstate BancSystem are expected to decrease by -4.71% in the coming year, from $2.97 to $2.83 per share. First Interstate BancSystem has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FIBK)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Interstate BancSystem in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” First Interstate BancSystem stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FIBK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

First Interstate BancSystem

THE ST. JOE (NYSE:JOE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $41.30 million during the quarter. The St. Joe has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.3. The St. Joe has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN THE ST. JOE? (NYSE:JOE)

UPWORK (NASDAQ:UPWK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork last issued its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm earned $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Its revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Upwork has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year (($0.16) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Upwork are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.26) to ($0.09) per share. Upwork has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UPWORK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UPWK)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Upwork in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Upwork stock.

Upwork

FIRST NATIONAL (NASDAQ:FXNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FXNC)

First National last released its earnings data on April 30th, 2021. The reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $9.66 million during the quarter. First National has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. First National has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST NATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FXNC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First National in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” First National stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FXNC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

First National