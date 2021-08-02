CARRIAGE SERVICES (NYSE:CSV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year ($1.84 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2. Earnings for Carriage Services are expected to grow by 8.10% in the coming year, from $2.47 to $2.67 per share. Carriage Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CARRIAGE SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CSV)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Carriage Services in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Carriage Services stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CSV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

STOCK YARDS BANCORP (NASDAQ:SYBT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp has generated $2.59 earnings per share over the last year ($3.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. Earnings for Stock Yards Bancorp are expected to decrease by -11.11% in the coming year, from $3.33 to $2.96 per share. Stock Yards Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STOCK YARDS BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SYBT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Stock Yards Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SYBT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT (NYSE:WWE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment has generated $1.68 earnings per share over the last year ($1.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.1. Earnings for World Wrestling Entertainment are expected to grow by 37.65% in the coming year, from $1.62 to $2.23 per share. World Wrestling Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WWE)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” World Wrestling Entertainment stock.

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES (NYSE:LYB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries last released its earnings data on July 30th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.95. The company earned $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. Its revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. LyondellBasell Industries has generated $5.61 earnings per share over the last year ($7.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Earnings for LyondellBasell Industries are expected to decrease by -16.63% in the coming year, from $18.10 to $15.09 per share.

IS LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LYB)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LyondellBasell Industries in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” LyondellBasell Industries stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LYB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

