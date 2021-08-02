STUDIO CITY INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:MSC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International last issued its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter. Studio City International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($4.21) diluted earnings per share). Studio City International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

ACADIA REALTY TRUST (NYSE:AKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. Acadia Realty Trust has generated $1.02 earnings per share over the last year ($0.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.7. Earnings for Acadia Realty Trust are expected to grow by 12.84% in the coming year, from $1.09 to $1.23 per share. Acadia Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACADIA REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AKR)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Acadia Realty Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Acadia Realty Trust stock.

SAIA (NASDAQ:SAIA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia has generated $5.20 earnings per share over the last year ($5.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.8. Earnings for Saia are expected to grow by 17.16% in the coming year, from $7.11 to $8.33 per share. Saia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SAIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SAIA)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Saia in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Saia stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SAIA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

COHEN & COMPANY INC. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc. last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $6.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.68 million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($17.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.1. Cohen & Company Inc. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

