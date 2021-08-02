FIRST FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:THFF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial has generated $3.93 earnings per share over the last year ($3.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Earnings for First Financial are expected to decrease by -6.38% in the coming year, from $3.76 to $3.52 per share. First Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:WFRD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.32. Weatherford International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Weatherford International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.61) to ($3.92) per share. Weatherford International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WFRD)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Weatherford International in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Weatherford International stock.

EXLSERVICE (NASDAQ:EXLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService has generated $2.71 earnings per share over the last year ($2.87 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.4. Earnings for ExlService are expected to grow by 5.16% in the coming year, from $3.49 to $3.67 per share. ExlService has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXLSERVICE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EXLS)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ExlService in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” ExlService stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EXLS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NATWEST GROUP (NYSE:NWG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group has generated $0.26 earnings per share over the last year (($0.07) diluted earnings per share).

IS NATWEST GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NWG)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NatWest Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” NatWest Group stock.

