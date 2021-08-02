PARAMOUNT GROUP (NYSE:PGRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PGRE)

Paramount Group last issued its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.27. The company earned $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.74 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Paramount Group has generated $0.96 earnings per share over the last year (($0.15) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Paramount Group are expected to grow by 6.98% in the coming year, from $0.86 to $0.92 per share. Paramount Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PARAMOUNT GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PGRE)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Paramount Group in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Paramount Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PGRE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

IROBOT (NASDAQ:IRBT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot last posted its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. iRobot has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year ($6.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. Earnings for iRobot are expected to grow by 86.55% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $4.16 per share. iRobot has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IROBOT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IRBT)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for iRobot in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” iRobot stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IRBT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AERCAP (NYSE:AER) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AER)

AerCap last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap has generated $11.04 earnings per share over the last year (($2.76) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for AerCap are expected to grow by 9.19% in the coming year, from $6.64 to $7.25 per share. AerCap has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AERCAP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AER)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AerCap in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” AerCap stock.

MECHANICAL TECHNOLOGY (OTCMKTS:MKTY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:MKTY)

Mechanical Technology last released its earnings data on May 18th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $2.33 million during the quarter. Mechanical Technology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

