LUTHER BURBANK (NASDAQ:LBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Luther Burbank has generated $0.89 earnings per share over the last year ($0.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. Earnings for Luther Burbank are expected to grow by 11.35% in the coming year, from $1.41 to $1.57 per share. Luther Burbank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LUTHER BURBANK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LBC)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Luther Burbank in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Luther Burbank stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LBC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:OII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International has generated ($0.27) earnings per share over the last year (($1.39) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Oceaneering International are expected to grow by 41.67% in the coming year, from $0.12 to $0.17 per share. Oceaneering International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OII)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oceaneering International in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Oceaneering International stock.

YAMANA GOLD (NYSE:AUY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold last released its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold has generated $0.32 earnings per share over the last year ($0.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.5. Earnings for Yamana Gold are expected to grow by 7.14% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $0.30 per share. Yamana Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS YAMANA GOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AUY)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Yamana Gold in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Yamana Gold stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AON)

AON last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. AON has generated $9.81 earnings per share over the last year ($9.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.4. Earnings for AON are expected to grow by 10.75% in the coming year, from $11.16 to $12.36 per share.

IS AON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AON)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AON in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” AON stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AON, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

