MAKEMYTRIP (NASDAQ:MMYT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip last posted its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. MakeMyTrip has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year (($0.52) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for MakeMyTrip are expected to grow by 37.50% in the coming year, from $0.08 to $0.11 per share. MakeMyTrip has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MAKEMYTRIP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MMYT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MakeMyTrip in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” MakeMyTrip stock.

COMFORT SYSTEMS USA (NYSE:FIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Comfort Systems USA has generated $3.74 earnings per share over the last year ($4.34 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.2. Earnings for Comfort Systems USA are expected to grow by 6.48% in the coming year, from $3.86 to $4.11 per share. Comfort Systems USA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMFORT SYSTEMS USA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FIX)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Comfort Systems USA in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “sell” Comfort Systems USA stock.

APARTMENT INCOME REIT (NYSE:AIRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. Apartment Income REIT has generated $1.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.4. Earnings for Apartment Income REIT are expected to grow by 3.96% in the coming year, from $2.02 to $2.10 per share. Apartment Income REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APARTMENT INCOME REIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AIRC)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Apartment Income REIT in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Apartment Income REIT stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AIRC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

JMP GROUP (NYSE:JMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group has generated $0.63 earnings per share over the last year ($0.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Earnings for JMP Group are expected to grow by 14.04% in the coming year, from $0.57 to $0.65 per share. JMP Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JMP GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:JMP)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for JMP Group in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” JMP Group stock.

