VERITEX (NASDAQ:VBTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Veritex has generated $1.56 earnings per share over the last year ($2.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. Earnings for Veritex are expected to grow by 3.97% in the coming year, from $2.52 to $2.62 per share. Veritex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERITEX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VBTX)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Veritex in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “strong buy” Veritex stock.

SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES (NASDAQ:SNCY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. Sun Country Airlines has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Sun Country Airlines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.16) to $2.02 per share. Sun Country Airlines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SNCY)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sun Country Airlines in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sun Country Airlines stock.

NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS (NASDAQ:NATI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NATI)

National Instruments last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. National Instruments has generated $0.80 earnings per share over the last year ($0.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.0. Earnings for National Instruments are expected to grow by 28.57% in the coming year, from $0.91 to $1.17 per share. National Instruments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NATI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for National Instruments in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” National Instruments stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NATI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DATA I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Data I/O last issued its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company earned $6.02 million during the quarter. Data I/O has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.33) diluted earnings per share). Data I/O has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN DATA I/O? (NASDAQ:DAIO)

