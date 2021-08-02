ARCH RESOURCES (NYSE:ARCH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources last released its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.54. The company earned $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Arch Resources has generated ($8.87) earnings per share over the last year (($21.47) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Arch Resources are expected to grow by 2.67% in the coming year, from $9.73 to $9.99 per share. Arch Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARCH RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ARCH)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arch Resources in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Arch Resources stock.

CORE LABORATORIES (NYSE:CLB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Core Laboratories has generated $0.80 earnings per share over the last year ($0.42 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.4. Earnings for Core Laboratories are expected to grow by 59.52% in the coming year, from $0.84 to $1.34 per share. Core Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CORE LABORATORIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CLB)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Core Laboratories in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 5 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Core Laboratories stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CLB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS (NASDAQ:ALGM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems has generated $0.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.2. Earnings for Allegro MicroSystems are expected to grow by 30.91% in the coming year, from $0.55 to $0.72 per share.

IS ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALGM)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Allegro MicroSystems in the last year. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Allegro MicroSystems stock.

CATERPILLAR (NYSE:CAT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. The business earned $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Caterpillar has generated $6.56 earnings per share over the last year ($6.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.1. Earnings for Caterpillar are expected to grow by 22.33% in the coming year, from $9.72 to $11.89 per share.

IS CATERPILLAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CAT)

21 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Caterpillar in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Caterpillar stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CAT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

