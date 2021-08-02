HORIZON BANCORP (NASDAQ:HBNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp has generated $1.53 earnings per share over the last year ($1.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. Earnings for Horizon Bancorp are expected to grow by 0.56% in the coming year, from $1.77 to $1.78 per share. Horizon Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HORIZON BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HBNC)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Horizon Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Horizon Bancorp stock.

Horizon Bancorp

TTM TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:TTMI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies has generated ($0.15) earnings per share over the last year ($1.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2. Earnings for TTM Technologies are expected to grow by 43.08% in the coming year, from $0.65 to $0.93 per share. TTM Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TTM TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TTMI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TTM Technologies in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TTM Technologies stock.

TTM Technologies

MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR (NASDAQ:TIGO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $1.41. Millicom International Cellular has generated ($2.19) earnings per share over the last year (($1.78) diluted earnings per share). Millicom International Cellular has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TIGO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Millicom International Cellular in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Millicom International Cellular stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TIGO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Millicom International Cellular

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (NYSE:CL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive last posted its earnings results on July 30th, 2021. The reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Colgate-Palmolive has generated $3.06 earnings per share over the last year ($3.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.6. Earnings for Colgate-Palmolive are expected to grow by 7.65% in the coming year, from $3.27 to $3.52 per share.

IS COLGATE-PALMOLIVE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CL)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Colgate-Palmolive in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Colgate-Palmolive stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Colgate-Palmolive