TRITON INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:TRTN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The firm earned $369.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.43 million. Its revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Triton International has generated $4.61 earnings per share over the last year ($5.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3. Earnings for Triton International are expected to grow by 1.38% in the coming year, from $7.95 to $8.06 per share. Triton International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRITON INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TRTN)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Triton International in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Triton International stock.

FORMFACTOR (NASDAQ:FORM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor has generated $1.26 earnings per share over the last year ($1.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.8. Earnings for FormFactor are expected to grow by 16.92% in the coming year, from $1.30 to $1.52 per share. FormFactor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FORMFACTOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FORM)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FormFactor in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” FormFactor stock.

OSHKOSH (NYSE:OSK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.14. Oshkosh has generated $4.94 earnings per share over the last year ($5.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5. Earnings for Oshkosh are expected to grow by 25.00% in the coming year, from $6.80 to $8.50 per share. Oshkosh has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OSHKOSH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OSK)

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oshkosh in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Oshkosh stock.

CB FINANCIAL SERVICES (NASDAQ:CBFV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. CB Financial Services has generated $1.63 earnings per share over the last year (($2.17) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CB Financial Services are expected to decrease by -17.65% in the coming year, from $1.70 to $1.40 per share. CB Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CB FINANCIAL SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CBFV)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CB Financial Services in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” CB Financial Services stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CBFV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

