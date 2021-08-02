Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Earnings results for Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Ecopetrol last released its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ecopetrol has generated $0.28 earnings per share over the last year ($0.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.1. Earnings for Ecopetrol are expected to grow by 12.78% in the coming year, from $1.80 to $2.03 per share. Ecopetrol has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Ecopetrol will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ecopetrol in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.42%. The high price target for EC is $15.00 and the low price target for EC is $11.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ecopetrol has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.57, Ecopetrol has a forecasted upside of 0.4% from its current price of $13.51. Ecopetrol has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Ecopetrol does not currently pay a dividend. Ecopetrol does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Ecopetrol insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.57% of the stock of Ecopetrol is held by institutions.

Earnings for Ecopetrol are expected to grow by 12.78% in the coming year, from $1.80 to $2.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Ecopetrol is 22.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Ecopetrol is 22.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 20.78. Ecopetrol has a PEG Ratio of 0.17. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Ecopetrol has a P/B Ratio of 0.40. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

